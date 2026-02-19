Home

The Wheel of Fortune: Akshay Kumar raises voice against racism towards North-East Indians, ‘Ye utne hi…’

During a recent episode of The Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar delivered a strong message promoting equality and respect. His remarks highlighted the importance of unity and standing firmly against discrimination in society.

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took a strong stand against racism faced by people from India’s North-East. The moment came when a contestant from the North-East shared her personal experiences of discrimination. Rather than letting the issue slide, Akshay used the platform to highlight the matter and emphasize the importance of equality.

Akshay Kumar responds to North-East discrimination

The conversation began when the contestant recounted instances of racial abuse. Akshay, visibly moved, addressed the issue openly on national television. He called his makeup artist Kim, who hails from Manipur, onto the stage to share his personal experiences.

He said, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kim.” Kim shared, “Har jagah me mereko bolte hain, especially China se hu, secondly chinki, momo.”

The praiseworthy explaination

Akshay explained that the intent of bringing this up on a public platform was to highlight the discrimination faced by North-East people and to encourage viewers to acknowledge it. “They are all Indians. Ye utne hi Indian hain jitney ki mai hun, aap hain aur yaha pe jitney bhi baithne wale log gain,” he emphasized. He also reminded audiences of the contributions of North-East Indians, citing their sacrifices during the Kargil War, their service in the Naga Regiment, and their brave legacy as Head Hunters. “They have given their blood. They are Indians,” Akshay said.

About Wheel of Fortune

Akshay Kumar hosts Wheel of Fortune, a quiz-based game show that was initially planned as a 40-episode limited series. Due to its immense response, the show has been extended with 25 additional episodes. The show premiered on January 27, 2026, and airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST on Sony Entertainment Television. Episodes are also available on the Sony LIV.

