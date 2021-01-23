The White Tiger: Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra starrer The White Tiger has been released on Netflix on Friday, January 22. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and has hit online today and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. The White Tiger is the top-rated film on Netflix and also features Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Perrie Kapernaros, Swaroop Sampat. The film is the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga’s book, The White Tiger. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial is Quick and Easy- Watch Video

The White Tiger released on January 22, opened to much applause. The netizens praised Priyanka- Rajkummar’s film. The White Tiger received positive reviews from critics who praised its direction, screenplay and performances by the cast. It tells the story of a driver of a rich Indian couple who uses his wit and cunning abilities to escape poverty and become an entrepreneur. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Joins Bernie Sanders Meme Fest And It Will Make You Go ROFL!

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)