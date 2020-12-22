Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao starrer, The White Tiger, finally got a release date and it is set to premiere on January 22 on streaming giant, Netflix. The video streaming platform made the announcement on Instagram, along with a breathtaking trailer of the film. The caption read, “TRAILER- The White Tiger, January 22, based on a New York Times best-selling novel. Executive produced by @priyankachopra and @ava.” (sic) Also Read - Watch: Vir Das on His New Netflix Show 'Outside In', Making Jokes on PM Modi, And Lack of Female Comedians

The two-minute-twenty-seconds trailer chronicles the life and journey of Gourav (Balram) who is the film's protagonist and works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. The trailer showcases glimpses of Gourav as he is led down by his employers for his underprivileged background. Eventually, Balram is forced by his bosses to take the fall for a crime he did not commit, the shot then cuts to snaps of him becoming a successful entrepreneur.

In the film, Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen as an affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok.

“When I first saw him, I knew this was the master for me.” What a line. Proud to be a part of the team to share Ramin Bahrani’s THE WHITE TIGER, based on the Booker Prize winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Roaring onto Netflix globally on January 22.pic.twitter.com/13OxfU0I0a — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 21, 2020



The movie marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like 'My Name is Khan', 'Mom' and Netflix series 'Leila'. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead role among others. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451′ and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

