Theatre in Tamil Nadu claims harassment from Thalapathy Vijay fans after choosing Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi over Jana Nayagan, ‘We urge you…’

A Tamil Nadu theatre alleges harassment from Thalapathy Vijay fans after opting to screen Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi instead of Jana Nayagan, sparking a fan dispute before the release.

A cinema hall’s routine programming decision has turned into a heated controversy in Tamil Nadu. A well-known theatre in Kumbakonam recently found itself at the centre of online outrage after announcing its choice of film for an upcoming festive release.

The issue surfaced ahead of a major box office clash scheduled for early 2026. Two big Tamil films, backed by massive fan bases, are set to release within a day of each other, creating intense competition and heightened emotions among fans.

Clash of BIG releases creates tension

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, expected to be his final film before stepping fully into politics, is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Just a day later, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi will hit theatres on January 10, 2026. Amid this clash, Vasu Cinemas in Kumbakonam announced that it would screen Parasakthi instead of Jana Nayagan. Soon after the announcement, the theatre reportedly began receiving abusive messages, curses, and vulgar comments from Vijay’s fans across social media platforms.

Theatre breaks silence on fan abuse

In a detailed note shared on X, the theatre management, Vasu Cinema, explained their long-standing association with Vijay’s films. They stated that over the past 15 years, most of Vijay’s movies were screened at their venue, barring a few exceptions like Theri and Beast. The theatre stressed that choosing not to screen one film does not reduce their respect or admiration for the actor.

The note read, “After we posted about signing Parasakthi, we received comments on X and Instagram that were shocking. We urge you to read them yourselves and ask were they fair or justified in any sense? The level of abuse, vulgarity and curses went so far that it seriously disturbed our mental peace. Please take a moment to reflect.”

There may be several reasons why we chose to take #Parasakthi instead of #Jananayagan. Over the last 15 years, we have screened the majority of #ThalapathyVijay sir films at our theatre. We may have missed a few like Nanban, Theri, Sarkar, and Beast but apart from these, almost… — Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) January 5, 2026

About Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a period political action drama set in the 1960s against the backdrop of the Anti-Hindi Imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu. Sivakarthikeyan plays Chezhian, a railway worker who becomes a revolutionary leader. The film also stars Ravi Mohan as a powerful antagonist, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Sreeleela and Atharvaa play key supporting roles.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth, in which Vijay plays Vetri, a former officer fighting a corrupt system, with Bobby Deol portraying the antagonist. The film features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

