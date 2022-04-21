Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Marriage Update: Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actor Athiya Shetty will marry cricketer KL Rahul towards the end of the year, several reports suggested. The couple was planning a winter wedding with a South Indian theme. The wedding speculations began soon after Athiya’s adorable birthday post for her beau. Their fans will have to wait a little longer, as there will be no wedding this year.Also Read - Wedding Bells: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Tie Knots Soon? Here's All You Need To Know

The couple who met through a common friend hit it off instantly and have a lot in their pipeline this year, due to which there will be no wedding this year. ETimes spoke to Athiya's close friend and she revealed that there's no wedding happening this year. She said, "It's not true! There's no wedding happening this year. Athiya has two projects commencing at distinct times. The first is for a web domain, and the second is a theatrical film. The World Cup is approaching, and Rahul's schedule is jam-packed with tournaments leading up to it. Where do they have time to have a wedding this year with their busy schedules?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship public in 2019 and ever since the two have been spotted together at various events. Mubarakan actor accompanied her boyfriend to his tournaments and KL Rahul was seen at the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut Tadap with the entire Shetty clan.

Just recently, the actor wished her beau KL Rahul in an adorable Instagram post. The monochromatic pictures went on painting the town red as the duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Athiya captioned it, “anywhere with you, happy birthday,” along with a cute emoji. KL Rahul quickly dropped a ‘love you’ comment on the post and we’re in awe.

Check Athiya Shetty’s birthday wish for KL Rahul:

