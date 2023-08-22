Priyanka Chopra’s ‘August Magic’ Surely Deserves Your Attention, See Post

Home

Entertainment

These Adorable Family Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas And Baby Malti Will Surely Melt Your Heart

These Adorable Family Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas And Baby Malti Will Surely Melt Your Heart

Captioning the clicks as 'August magic', the Citadel actress shared some gorgeous snaps of the family which are just too cute and fans are going gaga over them.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the action-packed film Citadel. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, who has often been vocal about balancing professional and personal life, is surely acing both tasks perfectly. From giving a power-packed performance in reel life to making sure to spend ample time with her better half Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie, the actress is setting all sorts of goals. Leaving no stone unturned, ‘Desi girl’ Priyanka has recently treated her fans with her new carousel post, giving fans a sneak peek into her adorable moments from her busy month. The bunch of pictures shows how the happy family is enjoying their time together.

Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra Shares Family Moments With Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. Captioning the clicks as ‘August magic’, the Citadel actress shared some gorgeous snaps from this month that grabbed the attention of netizens. Talking about the photographs, the first three pictures in the album featured the actress and Nick Jonas. In one of the snaps, Priyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white outfit posing stylishly with her husband Nick Jonas who looked dapper as ever in a semi-formal outfit and messy hairdo. The next shot saw their daughter Malti Marie playing with a baby doll followed by some more adorable snaps of their baby girl.

After the beautiful clicks of little Jonas, there were pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie enjoying a family outing in Central Park, New York. The day out pictures of the family are too cute and fans are going gaga over them.

Have a look at the picturesque snaps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To Priyanka Chopra’s August Album

Fans couldn’t keep calm as soon as they saw the adorable photo album of the Jonas family. Likes and plethora of comments poured in from all sides for the impeccable couple and their baby girl Malti. Other than fans, Nick Jonas also reacted to wifey Priyanka’s carousel.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful beyond words.” Another individual added, “Why is Nick holding her in a basket in Central Park? That’s the cutest, most random thing”. An account praised the couple, “You guys are so beautiful together.” An individual’s comment read, “May God protect this precious family from evil eyes”. “Love everything about this,” another fan chimed in.

Priyanka Chopra’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State, which was announced earlier in April 2023. Other than this, the Citadel actress was on board for Farhan Akhtar’s chick-flick movie Jee Le Zaraa. The movie also has Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. As per latest reports, Priyanka has stepped out of the film, however, there has been no official announcement about the same as yet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES