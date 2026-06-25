‘They did it themselves!’: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari perform major action scenes in Alpha as YRF unveils explosive BTS video

For Alpha, Alia Bhatt worked extensively to prepare for one of the film’s biggest sequences and wanted every movement to feel authentic on screen, reveals director Shiv Rawail.

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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari (PC - YouTube)

Yash Raj Films has released an action-packed behind-the-scenes video from Alpha, giving fans a closer look at the hard work that went into creating the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The newly released making video shows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari performing several of the film’s major action sequences themselves, from intense combat scenes to high-speed stunt moments.

The BTS footage offers a glimpse into the scale of Alpha and highlights the physical preparation both actors underwent to bring their characters to life. Director Shiv Rawail revealed that the actresses spent a lot of time training for the demanding action scenes. Speaking about Alia’s commitment, he shared that she worked extensively to prepare for one of the film’s biggest sequences and wanted every movement to feel authentic on screen.

According to Shiv, audiences will get to see a completely different side of Alia in Alpha. He also revealed that both Alia and Sharvari performed these scenes themselves rather than relying heavily on body doubles.

The behind-the-scenes footage includes moments of the actors training with weapons, rehearsing action choreography and shooting physically intense sequences. The scale of the action suggests that Alpha aims to deliver a full theatrical experience.

Watch the BTS Video:



Action director Craig Macrae also opened up about the kind of stunts featured in the film. He described the action as a mix of wire work, explosions, gunfights and knife combat, promising audiences an exciting ride.

What stands out most in the making video is the dedication shown by Alia and Sharvari. From high-energy fight scenes to difficult stunt setups, both actors appear fully involved in bringing the action to life.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed The Railway Men, Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3. With two women leading the action, the film is already generating excitement among fans.