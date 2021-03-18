‘Hum gayab hone walo mein se nahi hai, jahan jahan se guzarte hai jalwe dikhte hai…Dost toh kya, dushman bhi yaad rakhte hai’ Also Read - Isha Ambani-Akash Ambani Birthday News: Aunt Tina Ambani Pens Heartwarming Note as The Twins Turn 29

Shashi Kapoor died in 2017, but his memories, dialogues, and movies left an eternal mark. The youngest brother of the famous Kapoor brothers of Bollywood, Shashi was born on March 18, 1938. And today on his 83rd birth anniversary, his co-star Tina Ambani shares a heart-warming post on social media. Late actor Shashi and Tina were seen together in Ek Do Teen Chaar (1980) and Alag Alag (1985) among other movies.

Tina took to social media, sharing a still from one of their films and captioned, "They just don't make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. Debonair, handsome, erudite and fabulous. Miss your presence and the old days. Toasting your birthday."

Meanwhile, late actor Shashi’s daughter, Sanjna Kapoor also posted a throwback picture of her dad. Veteran actor Neena Gupta commented on this post and wrote, “Oh love love love.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities also took to Instagram and Twitter remembering the legendary actor on his birth anniversary. Shabana Azmi is one among these.

Shashi Kapoor appeared in around 116 Hindi films. Though he started as a child actor, Shashi Kapoor went on to become a leading romantic hero of his time. His performance in films like Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Kabhie Kabhie was highly appreciated. Not just this, but for his contribution to Indian cinema, Shashi was also honoured thrice with National Awards. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014.

The legendary actor will be remembered forever for his immense contribution to the world of cinema.