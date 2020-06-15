Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s team has posted a video of her in which she looks furious and makes strong statements. She took to social media to mock the industry like how they treated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home. She hit out at the celebs for pushing the 34-year-old to the edge of suicide. She refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a mentally weak person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies. Also Read - At times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MS Dhoni: Shane Watson pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

In the video shared by Kangana’s team, she can be heard saying Sushant didn’t get his due. She exposed the propaganda of the film fraternity and the journalists who underestimated the actor gave him the false impression that he is worthless. Kangana asked, “How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why wasn’t his debut performance in Kai Po Che acknowledged?” Also Read - Sequel of MS Dhoni’s Biopic Won’t Happen Now After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Arun Pandey

Kangana listed his successful films and continued, “Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?” Also Read - 'Ik Vaari Phir Se Aa Bhi Jaa Yaara': Amul's Emotional Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Reduce You to Tears

Kangana said: “He was a rank holder. How can his mind be weak? If you look at his last few posts, he is clearly saying, literally begging, ‘Watch my films. I have no Godfather. I will be taken out of the industry’. In his interviews, he had expressed why the industry wasn’t accepting him. So is there no foundation of this incident?”

In the video, Kangana even revealed that she gets messages from people who tell her not to take any wrong step in life. “Why do they want to put in my mind that I should commit suicide. But in Sushant’s case, he accepted it. He was called worthless and he agreed,” she said.

The Manikarnika actor said that the same people who wrote about Sushant’s alleged drug use find Sanjay Dutt’s addiction cute. The caption of the post reads as, “PSA: It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them!”



Sushant Singh was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning here. Following the news of his suicide, the entertainment industry was left in shock.

He was known for his excellent work in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others