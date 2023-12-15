Home

“They Used Real Blood”: Mansi Taxak Makes Shocking Revelation About ‘Animal’s Brutal Wedding Scene – Details Here

Mansi Taxak, who plays plays one of Bobby Deol's three wives opened up about the brutal wedding scene in Animal. The actress revealed some shocking details.

Mansi Taxak opened about the brutal wedding scene in Animal film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’ has raked in crores at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the movie managed to amass 476.84 crores. Amid the success of the film, Mansi Taxak, who plays one of Bobby Deol’s three wives, recently opened up about her working experience and also discussed the brutal wedding scene in the film. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was asked about the gruesome wedding in the film, and she revealed that real blood was used on the set of the film to make the scene look more authentic. However, the odor of the blood was unbearable.

As the film ‘Animal’ progresses, there is a wedding scene featuring Mansi and Bobby taking vows. However, in no time, the entire scene turns gruesome when someone at the wedding gets brutally murdered. The scene is enough to send chills down anyone’s spine.

When Mansi was asked about the brutal wedding scene, the actress responded that it was challenging to stay there and give 100% while the murder took place. She also added that she could never imagine anything like this happening in real life. However, the actress claimed that the scene gave a beautiful twist to the movie.

“When I met Sandeep sir for the first time, I knew the movie was going to be violent. His vision was to make a movie which was never seen in India. The fun fact is that my first scene wasn’t the wedding sequence but when Ranbir Kapoor interrogates me and the other two wives as he looks for Bobby Deol. I don’t intend to give any spoilers but that scene itself was so violent that the wedding scene was a bit easier for me to perform,” Mansi said.

“You’re talking about two animals who have their own battles in their lives and fighting ghosts in their heads. And when you see Bobby sir coming into that zone, you sort of understand what we are talking about here. You understand that he is the villain of the film,” the actress added.

What was the wedding scene in ‘Animal’?

In the wedding sequence, Bobby Deol learns about his younger brother’s demise and retaliates by taking the life of the individual who delivered the news. Subsequently, he channels his emotions by engaging in an intimate encounter with his new wife. This particular scene faced criticism from the audience.

Recently, the actress also opened up about the marital rape scene in the film. Mansi said, “I would not wish that to happen at my wedding ever.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ is making massive success at the box office. Apart from Bobby Deol, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in key roles

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.