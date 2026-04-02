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This 1973 film was rejected by Dharmendra, another actor did, became blockbuster and made him overnight superstar, movie is..., he is...

This 1973 film was rejected by Dharmendra, another actor did, became blockbuster and made him overnight superstar, movie is…, he is…

In 1973 a film that could have been Dharmendra’s turned into a career-defining blockbuster for another actor. This iconic movie changed Bollywood and launched a legendary superstar who was about to leave film world.

Life in world of films is full of surprises, many actors struggle for years waiting for a big break while giving their all to smaller films. In 1973, Amitabh Bachchan had faced a string of flops and was ready to leave the industry for good. Fate intervened in an unexpected way when late superstar Dharmendra rejected a film that could have changed history. This decision, considered a blunder by some, opened the door for Amitabh Bachchan to step in and transform the landscape of Hindi cinema forever.

Which Film changed the dimension for Amitabh Bachchan?

The film in question is cult classic Zanjeer, a story unlike typical romantic or lighthearted films of that era. Legendary director late Prakash Mehra and writer duo Salim-Javed wanted someone who could portray anger, frustration and determination, qualities rarely shown by heroes of that time. Initially, the role was offered to Dharmendra, who was busy with multiple projects and ultimately had to decline. This opened the door for Amitabh Bachchan, who was struggling and almost ready to quit.

How Amitabh Bachchan turned the film into blockbuster?

Stepping into Zanjeer became a turning point for Amitabh Bachchan. After over a dozen unsuccessful films, this opportunity allowed him to showcase his intense screen presence. He gave his all to the role, portraying the “Angry Young Man” with depth and sincerity. Upon release, Zanjeer broke box office records, revived Amitabh Bachchan’s career, and established him as a superstar almost overnight.

Why Dharmendra’s decision for Zanjeer was crucial?

Dharmendra’s refusal turned out to be a career-lifeline for Amitabh Bachchan. Analysts believe that if Dharmendra had accepted the film, it would have been just another action hit in his already successful career. By stepping away, Dharmendra unknowingly allowed Amitabh Bachchan to shine, changing the course of Hindi cinema and giving rise to a new style of hero.

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Zanjeer not only revived Amitabh Bachchan’s career but also reshaped Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s. The “Angry Young Man” archetype became a trend and inspired many films. It showed that even a single decision, like Dharmendra’s refusal, can alter history and create legends.

More about Zanjeer

The main cast of Zanjeer included Amitabh Bachchan as Inspector Vijay, Jaya Bhaduri as Mala, late Pran as Sher Khan, late Ajit as Teja, Iftekhar as the Commissioner and K.N. Singh as Madanlal, all of whom contributed to making the film a memorable classic and defining the era of action-packed Bollywood cinema.

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