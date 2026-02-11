This 2026 film left its makers bankrupt after release, removed from theatres in 15 days, later became No.1 on OTT, film is.., actors are…

Home

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, the success of a film is usually measured by its box office performance. However, there are some rare gems whose fate changes on OTT, giving them a second life. One such example is the Tamil action-comedy ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar,’ a film that initially shocked its makers with its poor theatrical run but later made a remarkable comeback on digital platforms.

Released in theatres on January 14, the film was released amid strong anticipation and expectations. However, it failed to live up to the expectations and make an impact at the box office. But the fate of the film changed when it arrived on OTT, proving that in today’s entertainment landscape, success is not defined by theatrical numbers alone.

Disappeared From Theatres in Just 15 Days

Despite the buzz surrounding its release, ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ could not hold its ground in cinemas. The film centred around old-school storytelling with a modern treatment, but it failed to connect with audiences and quickly lost momentum.

The film was removed from theatres within just 15 days of release and was later brought to OTT.

Rs 40 Crore Budget, Only Rs 11.03 Crore Collection

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, the film managed to collect only Rs 11.03 crore during its theatrical run. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film features Karthi and Keerthy Shetty in the lead roles. It currently holds a rating of 4.6 on IMDb.

OTT Release Changes Everything

The film premiered on Prime Video on January 28, and within just four days, it created a strong buzz by trending at the No.1 spot on the platform. Besides that, the movie has continued to dominate the charts for the past seven days, outperforming several popular titles.

What Is The Film About?

The story revolves around a corrupt police officer played by Karthi. Raised by his grandfather, who brought him up as a devoted admirer of MGR, his life takes a dramatic turn when his grandfather’s life is in danger. Inspired by MGR’s ideals, he decides to stand against corruption and fight for justice.

From Flop to Superhit

While the film couldn’t make its mark in theatres, its digital premiere completely reversed its fortunes. This film’s journey from the big screen to OTT is proof that sometimes, the right platform is all it takes for a story to finally find its audience.

