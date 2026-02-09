Home

This 4:12-minute romantic song by Lata Mangeshkar is 59 years old but still touches the heart; cast is…, iconic movie is…

The song from 1967 film 'Baharon Ke Sapne' captured the hearts of audiences at the time. Even today, it remains a beloved love song.

Romantic songs aren’t just limited to films; they have become a part of the personal lives of millions. The depth and sincerity of relationships were clearly felt and beautifully reflected in the songs of yesteryear. Listening to them often felt like someone was narrating your own story. This is why these songs remain a staple in millions of playlists, loved and played over and over again. Today, we’re going to tell you about one such extremely romantic and beautiful song, which might just become your favourite.

The picturization of the song is on…

This song by Lata Mangeshkar was released in the 1960s and 70s and instantly became a hit. It was filmed with Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna. Although it belongs to the black-and-white era, the song beautifully showcases Asha Parekh’s charm, which captivated audiences at the time. The song has become truly immortal. The music was composed by R.D. Burman, while the heartfelt lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

What’s the name of song?

Upon its release, this song became so popular that people were constantly humming it. Even today, it remains a beloved love song. The lyrics of “Aaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon” are from the 1967 film Baharon Ke Sapne and captured the hearts of audiences at the time. The song’s simplicity and emotional depth keep it timeless. Its on-screen picturisation was also simple yet effective, connecting the audience directly to the story. This is why it continues to be a favourite across generations.

Furthermore, a non-film indie-pop/dance remix of this song was released in the late 90s, sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer. The video featured modern indie-pop visuals, but the original song remains unmatched. “Aaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon” was a constant fixture on radio and gramophones in its time, heard in nearly every household, and became a household name. Its popularity remains undiminished even in today’s digital age.

This song has been viewed and listened to millions of times on YouTube and social media. Through reels and short videos, it is also reaching a new generation of listeners. Speaking of the film, Baharon Ke Sapne was directed by Nasir Hussain and starred Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles, alongside actors like Premnath and Rajendranath. The film was a box office hit, and its songs, in particular, have made it memorable over the years, remaining its hallmark even today.

