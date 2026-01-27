Home

Entertainment

This actors destiny changed with a viral cricket match picture, made a thunderous comeback despite 15 minute role, his name is..

This actor’s destiny changed with a viral cricket match picture, made a thunderous comeback despite 15 minute role, his name is..

Do you know this actor's fate changed after his cricket match picture went viral. Find his name inside.

This actor’s destiny changed with a viral cricket match picture, made a thunderous comeback despite 15 minute role, his name is..

In the ever evolving world of Bollywood, nothing is predictable. Many stars come and go from the industry every day, while some fade away in obscurity, and others resonate for years. But there are a few rare gems who get a second chance, and often when destiny arrives for them, it’s the time when they least expect it. One such similar situation happened with Bobby Deol. After years of struggling for meaningful roles and staying away from the big screen, the actor found his turning point not through auditions or meetings, but through a viral image that captured his raw intensity.

Bobby Deol, who made his comeback and unleashed his 2.0 version in Animal, revealed how he landed in that role.

The Photo That Changed Everything

During an interview, Bobby Deol revealed how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached him after seeing a photograph taken during the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Recalling that moment, Bobby shared, “Sandeep showed me a picture from the Celebrity Cricket League and said he wanted me for his film. He loved the intensity in my expression.”

However, what made the story more emotional was the timing of the photograph. Bobby admitted,

“That photo was from a time when I was struggling and almost without work.”

Animal: The Turning Point

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Released in 2023 and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Bobby Deol played the silent yet terrifying antagonist Abrar Haque. Although Bobby Deol only had a screen time of 15 minutes, his presence left a massive impact. From his intense expressions, body language, and aura, his character became the most-talked about performances from the film.

When Bobby thought he would be dropped from Animal

Bobby also opened up about the uncertainty he felt while waiting to shoot his scenes. He said,

“I waited 1.5 years to shoot the film. The film is 3.5 hours long, so they were shooting with Ranbir for a long time… and during that period, I kept thinking, ‘Are they going to change their mind? Will they suddenly say they don’t require me?’”

Despite his fears, his trust in the filmmaker remained intact. He added, “Those thoughts crossed my mind, but Sandeep Reddy is a sweetheart. I learned sign language for the role. It was fun and exciting, and it became a huge success.”

A Role That Became Iconic

Bobby admitted that he never imagined the role would become so big. Yet deep down, he felt it in his gut. He said, “Although I never imagined it would become a cult hit, I had a gut feeling about it.”

One Picture that changes his fate

From being nearly out of work to stealing the spotlight in a blockbuster, that cricket match photograph was not just an image, it was destiny knocking at his door.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.