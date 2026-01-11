Home

Entertainment

This actress started working at just 4, has worked with Aamir Khan; today she delivers Rs 2000 crore films, her name is…

This actress started working at just 4, has worked with Aamir Khan; today she delivers Rs 2000 crore films, her name is…

Do you know THIS actress made her debut at the age of 4, worked with a superstar, now she delivers Rs 2000 crore film.

This actress started working at just 4, has worked with Aamir Khan; today she delivers Rs 2000 crore films, her name is…

In the glittering world of Bollywood, where stardom often looks effortless, very few stories reveal the real struggle behind the spotlight. While audiences usually see glamour, confidence and success, the journey to that point is often filled with hardship, discipline and emotional battles. One such inspiring story is of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who entered the film industry when she was just four years old and worked relentlessly even before she understood what fame truly meant. From facing tough shooting conditions as a child artist to delivering one of the biggest box-office blockbusters in Indian cinema, her journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Real tears instead of fake emotions

Fatima once revealed that during the shooting of her film Chachi 420, she was told to cry in a scene but was instructed to only show expressions and not real tears. However, things took an unexpected turn when someone on the set scolded her loudly. The moment shocked her so deeply that she started crying for real. The makers then decided to keep those genuine tears in the final cut. What was meant to be an act turned into a real emotional moment, proving how demanding film sets can be, especially for a child.

Working 15 hours a day at the age of four

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As a child actor, Fatima had to endure extremely long working hours. She worked nearly 15 hours a day, something that is difficult even for adults. She shared that being a child artist came with several challenges, including physical exhaustion and emotional pressure. Despite her young age, she had to maintain discipline, patience and professionalism on set. Those years shaped her strength and prepared her for the demanding nature of the film industry.

Early success and temporary disappearance

Fatima made her debut in 1997 with Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420, where she played his daughter and instantly won hearts. Later, she was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s One 2 Ka 4. After that, she gradually disappeared from mainstream cinema for years, as many child artists do. The industry moved forward, and her name faded from public memory.

A powerful comeback with Aamir Khan

Her life changed dramatically in 2016 when she made a smashing comeback with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film not only turned her into a household name but also became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, earning over Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Even today, no Hindi film has managed to break that record completely. Fatima’s performance as a wrestler was widely praised and marked her strong return to cinema.

Ups and downs after success

After Dangal, Fatima signed multiple projects including Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Thugs of Hindostan. While some of her films were appreciated, others failed to leave a strong impact. Thugs of Hindostan, despite massive expectations and a star-studded cast, did not meet audience approval and turned out to be a commercial disappointment.

From child artist to Rs 2000 crore star

Today, Fatima Sana Shaikh stands as a symbol of resilience. From a four-year-old child working 15-hour shifts to becoming part of a historic Rs 2000 crore film, her journey reflects courage, persistence and growth. Her story reminds us that success is rarely instant and that behind every star is a past filled with struggle, patience and unbreakable determination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.