This filmmaker went from Rs 35 a day to box-office blockbusters, luxury cars, and a Rs 300 crore empire, his name is...

From struggling on film sets with Rs 35 a day to ruling the box office and owning a car collection worth crores, Rohit Shetty’s journey is pure masala, action, and glamour.

Before the glitz, glamour, and Rs 100 crore films, Rohit Shetty’s life on film sets was tough. Born to legendary action choreographer-turned-actor MB Shetty and junior artist Ratna, cinema ran in his veins, but privilege did not. At just 17, Rohit started working on sets earning as little as Rs 35 per day. Survival often meant choosing between food and travel, sometimes even walking long distances to reach the set.

Learning the ropes

Rohit began his career as an assistant director on the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, which also introduced Ajay Devgn as a lead. The collaboration with Devgn would become one of Bollywood’s most successful director-actor partnerships. Years of learning camera work, stunts, logistics, and production finally led Rohit to his directorial debut with Zameen in 2003.

Breakthrough and box office domination

Rohit’s big break came in 2006 with Golmaal, an action-comedy that became a cult favourite. Its success spawned Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010), the latter joining the Rs 100 Crore Club. He went on to create Bollywood’s Cop Universe with Singham in 2011 and continued to deliver blockbuster action-packed films like Chennai Express and Dilwale.

Life in luxury

Today, Rohit Shetty lives in a 10-storey building in Juhu, famously called Shetty Tower, with his wife Maya, son Ishaan, and mother. The first four floors house his jaw-dropping car collection, including a yellow Lamborghini Urus (Rs 3.15 crore), pearl white Maserati GranTurismo (Rs 2.5 crore), Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, Range Rover Vogue, Ford Mustang GT, BMW 7-Series, and the electric GMC Hummer EV. The top two floors are his luxurious personal residence.

TV fame and latest headlines

Apart from films, Rohit became a household name as the host of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and a judge on Comedy Circus. His calm yet authoritative screen presence, love for stunts, and no-nonsense attitude won him fans across generations. Recently, he made headlines when unidentified assailants fired five rounds outside his Juhu home. Thanks to quick police action, no one was hurt, and the accused were arrested with alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

From Rs 35 a day to ruling Bollywood with high-octane films, luxury cars, and a towering legacy, Rohit Shetty’s journey is nothing short of cinematic.

