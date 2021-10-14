Mumbai: In Aryan Khan’s case, Kajol’s sister actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently spoke about what she thinks about the case and NCB’s involvement. She said it is harassment and the child is put on a media trial. The Bollywood has been taking Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s side and Tanishaa also extended her support. While speaking to Bombay Times, Mukerji said, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Gauri Khan Leaves For Court; SRK’s Son Shifted to Common Cell

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are in the Arthur Road Jail. 20 others have also been arrested from different parts of Mumbai in drugs case. Aryan and others have been shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack after their covid tests came negative. Also Read - Aryan Khan Shifted to Common Cell From Quarantine Barrack in Arthur Rd Jail, More Trouble Coming His Way?

The bail plea hearing of Aryan will continue on Thursday. The court had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan’s links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the ‘procuring, and distribution of drugs’. “Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs,” the statement of anti-drugs agency read. Also Read - Aryan Khan's WhatsApp Chats Reveal His Involvement In Procuring Hard Drugs: NCB Claims In Court

However, Aryan Khan’s lawyer continued to defend him and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was not present during the raids. Aryan Khan, through his lawyer, also stressed that no drugs were found from him when NCB officers raided the alleged rave party. However, NCB claimed that Aryan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant.