Fans of Taimur Ali Khan know how crazy he is for colours and paints. In the lockdown period, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses of Tim, her in-house Picasso, painting the wall with Saif Ali Khan and even drawing a big ice cream cone. Recently, the Angrezi Medium actor shared two pictures of artistic activities at home amid the lockdown. Also Read - Delhi Metro to Resume Services On Selective Routes From May 20? Gurgaon, Faridabad Stations Being COVID-19 Ready

It seems like Kareena, Saif and Taimur are making the most of quarantine. So, therefore they decided to make it memorable for life. The three of them made a masterpiece by imprinting their colourful hands on a white cloth. In her caption, Kareena wrote: “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life… SAK, KKK and TAK… spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso”. Also Read - From Predicting COVID-19 Infection to Tracking Heart Rate-BP, THESE Are Features of GOQii Vital 3.0 Wristbands

Have a look at the pictures below:

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh likes within just an hour of being posted. Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor liked the artwork by the Pataudis. While Kareena’s friend Amrita Arora, in awe of the creative piece left two heart emojis in the comment section.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a montage of her in-house skincare routine and revealed ‘Summer essentials.’



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came forward to support three humanitarian organisations and help them financially to get through the difficult times amid COVID-19 pandemic. The couple pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).