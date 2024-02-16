Home

Hollywood singer and actress Jennifer Lopez had recently released her film This Is Me... Now on OTT giant Prime Video. Here are 5 interesting facts that you might want to know before you watch the film. Read along.

This Is Me... Now: 5 Interesting Facts To Know About Jennifer Lopez' Latest Release With Ben Affleck

Hollywood: Jennifer Lopez shares her own narrative in her latest film. This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, premiering on February 16, 2024 on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Her film focuses on her enduring relationship with Ben Affleck. From their initial failed engagement to their eventual reconciliation and marriage nearly two decades later. The trailer encompasses various film genres in a two-minute montage, highlighting J.Lo’s personal journey and including Easter eggs for her devoted fans.

Additionally, the film shares the same title as her upcoming album, which serves as the movie’s soundtrack. With so much happening in J.Lo’s world, here’s everything you should know before watching this musical film.

Here are 5 Intriguing Facts In Jennifer Lopez’s Film, This Is Me… Now

Is Jennifer Lopez’s Film This Is Me… Now About Bennifer?

The hour-long movie tells a love story, featuring J.Lo’s nod to her reunion with Affleck almost two decades after their engagement and subsequent breakup. He makes an appearance in the movie. However, their love story begins with J.Lo learning to prioritise herself before finding her happily ever after. The story unfolds in a very abstract manner, with unexpected twists and impressive choreography. If you ever feel lost, just remember that Bennifer is at the heart of it all.

This Is Me… Now Serves as a Sequel to J.Lo’s 2004 Album

“This Is Me… Then,” which included her chart-topping single, “Jenny From the Block.” Affleck’s appearance in the music video for that song suggests that “Then” was largely inspired by their initial relationship, a theme that “Now” also explores, along with their reconciliation. While the movie features new songs, there are references to the previous album, such as “Dear Ben, pt. II,” a continuation of the song “Dear Ben” from “Then.”

Jennifer Lopez Dives Into Her Past Relationship

The movie “This Is Me… Now” references Jennifer Lopez’s past relationships, as she gets married three times within the first four minutes in the music video for “Can’t Get Enough.” This mirrors her real-life marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. The film explores the end of these relationships, prompting J.Lo to embark on a journey of self-love.

Plenty of Hollywood Stars

The star-studded cast includes Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Jenifer Lewis, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadhguru, with surprise appearances by Ben Affleck and others.

Why is Humming Birds In Her Film?

Jennifer Lopez frequently mentions hummingbirds for a specific reason. In her “On the J.Lo” newsletter in December, she described them as “messengers of love” and even made them the theme of her and Affleck’s first Christmas as a blended family. The theme of love carries on in This Is Me… Now album with a song titled “Hummingbird,” where a bird also plays an important role in the story.

