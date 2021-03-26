New Delhi: Remember the time when you used to sing Dua Lipa’s Levitating? Well, it has some Indian touch now. Yes, the official Indian remix of Dua Lipa’s hit song Levitating has been released and fans are already loving it. In this Indian version, the global icon has collaborated with three Indian artists – Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Mallik and Prakriti Kakar. Also Read - Dua Lipa Trying Out The Signature Open-Arms Step in THIS Viral BTS Video is All Shah Rukh Khan Fans Ever!

Indian singer Sukriti Kakar took to social media announcing the big news. She expressed her happiness and excitement and wrote, ”WE ARE LIVE. Here is the Indian #Levitating Official Remix!”. Even Amaal Mallik shared the same post on Instagram and wrote, ‘You asked for it and it’s here⁣”. Also Read - Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra's 'Oye Paagal Love You' to Amaal Mallik's Motivation Sets Fans Speculating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakriti Kakar (@prakritikakar)

This remix is not merely English now but has a bit of Punjabi music tadka and Hindi lyrics too. Even though Levitating was a hit already, fans are loving this Indian version of the song. A number of people took to social media appreciating the remix version. One of the Instagram users commented on Sukriti Kakar’s post ‘This is so damn cool. Killed it Girls, loved that Hindi part you both sang.’ Another user commented, ‘Proud and Happy’. Not just this, but the comment section of Sukriti Kakar’s Instagram post is filled with fire and heart emojis. Several people have already titled this as ‘song of the year’.

Levitating is originally a song from Dua Lipa’s album Future Nostalgia (2020) and was written by Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Stephen Kozmeniuk. The first remix of the song was by American DJ, The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott which was released in August 2020.

Have you added this version of Levitating to your playlist yet?