This Is What Aamir Khan Said About His Next Project Amid Acting Break

In an interaction with the media, Aamir Khan said that his focus would be on producing films. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan has been away from the big screen since his last release Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make a mark at the box-office. The Dangal star is happily enjoying his break with his family, and kids. There have been rumours that Aamir would star in a remake of the Spanish film Campeones, but it is now believed that the actor would only produce the venture. Fans have been looking forward to hearing about his next film’s announcement. And it seems like their wait has come to an end. At the book launch of his cousin Mansoor Khan recently, Aamir Khan was quizzed about when fans can expect him to see him in a film next. Responding to that, he gave an update about his production house. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Aamir informed that he will be focusing more on producing films.

Aamir Khan Opens Up About His Acting Hiatus

During the book launch event, the media questioned the 3 Idiots star about his next project. Responding to the questions, Aamir said, “I am enjoying my family life very much at this time. I am spending time with my children. I am at home with my mother and I am also concentrating on my production house. Earlier, I used to produce very few films, but now we are planning to produce a lot of films.”

Aamir Khan added, “As a production house, I want to be a platform for young people, a medium to put their work in front. So, with that thought, I have given some time to my production house so that I can create a system in the production house, and the subject which I like can be made as soon as possible and we can make two or three films together. I am planning all of that so that people, youngsters get a platform.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was a remake of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump, also starred Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles.

