This Is What R Madhavan Has To Say About Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

According to R Madhavan, who watched director Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War recently, the film makes one cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time.

R Madhavan Reviews The Vaccine War. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We often see Bollywood actors and directors using social media to share their opinions about each other’s work. Recently, the National Award-Winning actor R Madhavan got a chance to witness director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. After watching the flick, the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star took to his official Instagram handle, and shared his review of the movie. Penning an elaborated note on the photo-sharing app, he called filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri a master storyteller. R Madhavan further claimed that the film makes one cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric at the same time.

The note started as follows, “Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time.”

Talking about the cast, and the unsung heroes who made the lockdown bearable for several of us, R Madhavan said, “Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them) so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully. Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes you a debt of gratitude as we do to them.. go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman who helped you survive the lockdown…The domestic helps and the lovely women.”

For the unversed, the filmmaker has been hosting various screenings of the film across the world. He recently held a show of the film in Atlanta.

About The Vaccine War

Starring Anupam Kher, and Nana Patekar in the lead, The Vaccine War further stars Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Paritosh Sand, Anchal Dwivedi, Poorti Jai Agarwal, Randeep Arya, and Sneha Miland in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by I Am Buddha Production in collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on September 28. The venture will be locking horns with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated Salaar. The drama will be available to the audience in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

On the other hand, R Madhavan will next appear in Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men.

