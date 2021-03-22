Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV actor Rubina Dilaik has been winning hearts for her stint in the game show. She emerged as a winner in the show. Her music video Marjaneya with Abhinav Shukla is also trending on top in YouTube. It was reported that Rubina Dilaik has been approached for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but seems like she has refused the offer owing to a reason. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Finally Confirms Her Comeback on TV, For Shakti or Naagin 6? Read on

Rubina Dilaik has refused the offer as she doesn’t want to be a part of any reality show as of now and wants to take a break from it, though there is no confirmation about the same. After being in a game show for 150 days, she doesn’t want to be in some other reality-based game show. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Neha Kakkar Perform Hook Up Steps on Their Hit Song 'Marjaneya', Video is Must Watch

After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has been offered a lot of fiction and non – fiction shows but the actor is taking her time to choose the right project. She is also back in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with as Soumya Singh, who is a transgender. Rubina Dilaik confirmed the news to Spotboye and said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? All You Need to Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



Rubina will be starting a new journey by being more confident in her identity.