Jersey's Baliye Re Out Now: 'Baliye Re,' the third track from actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey,' has been released. The sensual love song, composed by the music composer team Sachet-Parampara transports the audience back in time to demonstrate the chemistry between the two leads when they were first bit by the love bug during their relationship's early years. Previously, the producers released the Jersey anthem 'Mehram' and the calming romantic ballad 'Maiyya Mainu,' both of which have received positive feedback from music fans garnering more than 20 million views each.

Kabir Singh lead took to his Instagram handle to share the song and captioned the post, "This one wants to make me move. Super groovy. Presenting the next song of our film #BaliyeRe #Jersey, in theatres 31st December 2021! (sic)."

Talking about their freshly released composition, Sachet-Parampara said, "'Baliye Re' is a sensual groove song that will make you reminisce when you had adrenaline pumping through your veins! Shahid and Mrunal's chemistry in the song will have you hooked to your seats (sic)!"

The song is performed by Stebin Ben with the lyrics penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee, known for albums like ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Udta Punjab’.

The film’s producer Aman Gill said, “‘Baliye Re’ is a groove song by Sachet-Parampara. We are thankful for all the love and support you have shown to the music so far and I hope you enjoy ‘Baliye Re’ just as much!”

Presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and produced by Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill, ‘Jersey’ is slated to hit the theaters on December 31.

