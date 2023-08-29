Home

Entertainment

This Picture Of Shahid Kapoor In A Turban Will Definitely Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

This Picture Of Shahid Kapoor In A Turban Will Definitely Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Ahead of the festive season, Shahid Kapoor gave his fans some style goals. Dressed in a black kurta and off-white turban, the Kabir Singh actor showcased that black is the go-to colour for every occasion.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Bloody Daddy. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is known for his versatile acting, chocolate boy looks, and killer dancing skills. He has been one of the most appreciated actors in B-Town, and no doubt he still succeeds in making us drool over his looks. The handsome hunk rules over the hearts of fans, not only with his blockbuster films but also with his adorable photos. His ravishing photos on social media never fail to make our hearts skip a beat, and his latest pictures stand as evidence. The Jab We Met actor looked hotter than ever as he put on a turban and exuded ‘Punjabi Munda’ vibes.

Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor And Father Pankaj Kapur In Matching Pags

Ahead of the festive season, Shahid Kapoor gave his fans some style goals. Dressed in a black kurta and off-white turban, the Kabir Singh actor showcased that black is the go-to colour for every occasion. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bollywood hunk shared a series of pictures. In the first picture, he can be seen sitting with a person helping him tie the turban. One of the pictures that grabbed most attention was of Shahid Kapoor posing with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Not just this, the father-son duo was seen twinning in off-white turbans. Dropping the pictures, Shahid captioned, “Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na.”

Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Post

As soon as Shahid Kapoor dropped the carousel of pictures, his fans couldn’t keep themselves calm and flooded the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. A fan wrote, “Paaji Rock.” “Look great in the turban,” another fan praised. “Oye sardara waaa paaji koi new sardar ji-based movie aari h kya apki. Love u sir,” a fan enquired. Another commented, “Saj Dhaj Ke Tashan Mein Rehna.” A user chimed in and said, “God! you look so good in pagg.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s professional comments, the actor will next feature in Awara Pagal Deewana 2. The film also stars Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani in lead roles. He is also roped in for Rosshan Andrrews’s directorial Koi Shaq.

Other than this, the Bloody Daddy actor will soon be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, which is expected to go on floors on December 7, this year. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film will feature Kriti Sanon opposite Shahid.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES