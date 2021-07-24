Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s sister and actor Shamita Shetty has come forward on social media to support her elder sister. As Shilpa’s film Hungama 2 releases on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar and her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was also sent into judicial custody until July 27 for his alleged role in a porn racket, Shamita wrote ‘this too shall pass’.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Gets Trolled For Promoting Hungama 2: 'Ab Apke Pati Ki News Dekhe Ya Hungama2?'

Shamita Shetty posted a long note for Shilpa Shetty

"All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2," Shamita wrote.

On Friday evening, Shilpa Shetty had urged her fans to watch her movie Hungama 2. “I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga,’The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.’ Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you,” Shilpa wrote in her post.

In no time, Shilpa Shetty got trolled as fans said she is promoting her film amid Raj Kundra’s arrest. One of the users on social media wrote: “Have to be so fearless to promote the movie on Twitter even if your husband is in jail”. Another wrote, “Why didn’t you give all the gyaan and all teachings to Raj Kundra? There cannot be any smoke without fire…Cricket betting/cheating case and now this…You said once that you both struggled and came to this level and enjoying this lifestyle…but now it is exposed”.