Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming music video with Zee Music Company titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar also featuring actor Neha Sharma. The Baar Baar Dekho actor took to Instagram and shared the music video's teaser for his followers.Revealing the release date he wrote in the caption, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021 @nehasharmaofficial @boscomartis @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @stebinben @anuragbedii @zeemusiccompany #ZeeMusicOriginals."

Shot in picturesque locations, the music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The teaser of 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' shows a cute love story of a girl meeting boy at a coffee house and then falling for each other over time.

Watch the teaser:

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has the Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah with Kiara Advani and Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Neha Sharma’s last theatrical release was 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior, in which she played a supporting role. She was also seen in a web series Illegal, playing the role of a lawyer.