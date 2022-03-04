Your music has essentially been inspired by the West with very little inspiration from the folk or the classical scene in India. Then isn’t it quite ironic that you have sung shlokas for Brahmastra? Also Read - Sunny Leone: Don't Want Others to Make The Choices That I Have Made in My Life | Exclusive

Well, many people don't know that I have also trained in Hindustani Classical singing in the Gwalior Gharana for 4 years, along with being influenced by Sufi music, Bollywood film music, and Ghazals as well. I have always been intrigued by music in several languages and to date, I've sung in more than 14 languages. Singing in Sanskrit was super fun, especially the shlock's we sang for the film Bramhastra as they are so calming and yet powerfully enlightening. Although I am an RnB Funk Soul singer, my love for all kinds of music, genres and styles got me keen to upgrade my vocal ability to be able to sing Indian songs and Ragas. This helps me every day in my Riyaz routine as well, wherein I start my vocal warmups with just holding a SA note on my tanpura app in my lower and then upper octave, followed by some alaap and Kharaj exercises and then mixed with western vocal warm-up exercises for additional vocal flexibility, pitching and range extension.

How did you bag this project and what was the brief given to you for Brahmastra?

Pritam sir or Pritam da as we call him, has always been a great support and encouragement to me as an artist and he trusts my contribution to his projects as I’ve worked on several of his super hit films and TV projects including doing all the vocal arrangements for his MTV Unplugged TV show, performing with him live on GIMA AWARDS as well. I co-incidentally met and briefly chatted with Ayan Mukerji pre-pandemic at the Durga Pujo celebrations in Mumbai where I had performed with Sunidhi Chauhan. This event was organised by Rani Mukerji and her family, and Ranbir Kapoor was also present at that time. Little did I know that one year later, I would be called by music composer Pritam Chakraborty to sing for Ayan Mukherjee’s film Bramhastra! Recently we have worked together on LUDO for Netflix, 83, now the upcoming Bramhastra of all the other films we have worked together in the past – Jagga Jasoos, Race, Ae Dil Hain Muskhil, Raess, Dilwale, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Agent Vinod Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and more. My constant work association with Pritam da over the years and his belief in my talent is the reason I get called to dub for his projects. I truly feel blessed for each and every opportunity and film we work on.

How did you prepare for a movie which is huge and unlike anything that has been made in India?

As a singer, being involved in such a massive film project that is directed by Ayan Mukerji, starring my favourite actor, the legend Amitabh Bachchan sir, among Ranbir and Alia, has been extremely overwhelming and humbling at the same time. Once again all this has been possible only due to the support and belief of Pritam da, who got me to sing on this film’s BGM score among other seasoned singers as well. The sessions were long, the lyrics were tricky and singing had to be intense and dynamically varied, with several parts of the Sanskrit Shloka’s layered and dubbed in various textures as required. Even though the dubbing sessions were long, it’s been absolute fun to sing with the other seasoned and acclaimed singers, making the BGM sound so rich and enhancing the film’s experience when viewers will finally get to watch the film. I am super excited and can’t wait for the film to release.

You also sang for 83 in 5 languages, which again is quite commendable considering you went local and regional this time again. How easy and difficult has it been?

The process involved 10-hour sessions over several days of studio dubs to make everything sound sonically massive and fabulous vocally in the film score and some of the vocal arrangements were done by Arjun Chandy. Singing in all these languages, getting the diction, emotion, dynamics, and experimenting with various vocal tones and textures for each language dub was a challenge and super fun experience at the same time. The music, the cast, the story, and the magnitude of this project is so huge that I am proud to have been chosen as a singer to contribute to this film. A few of us seasoned industry session singers we called together to sing on the BGM of the film and because Pritam da loved our work, we also dubbed on the other four regional language versions of the film score – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s always a humbling and gratifying experience working for such iconic Bollywood films like 83, based on the life of my childhood idol, the iconic cricket legend Mr Kapil Dev. It’s seldom a few artists whore are chosen among the majority and I’m always grateful to Music Composer Pritam Chakraborty for keeping me in mind to sing for his films.

Does music liberate you in some way or the other? How does it help you as a person to lead both passionate and peaceful life?

Music is my life, my passion, my reason for living, the air I breathe, and my purpose as a creative soul and I’m super blessed to be able to follow my dreams and do what I love to do tirelessly and make a living out of it too. As a person, music helps me relax, stay creative and innovative, refreshes my mind, keeps me on my toes, and mostly brings out a positive vision for myself and an optimistic approach towards life in general. My wife Mrs Wilma Andrews is a musician as well and a brilliant classical Pianist, hence music is just not just my career, it’s my family, my being and is the perfect blend of passion, drive, talent, creativity, persistence, ownership, hustle, peace, self-confidence and success. I am able to express myself in ways I cannot explain and I am happily living my life each day on my own terms as a music freelancer, now also an entrepreneur in the music business and marketing space with my Indie Music Label Throan Of Art Music, launching my startup Throan Of Art that handles all verticals of Media production, promotions, PR and marketing and also mentoring upcoming and deserving talent in their musical journey. Life’s going full circle and I cannot be more grateful to God and all my colleagues in the Indian Film Industry who believe in me to date and grow with me in my quest to greatness.

Please talk about your other projects and where do you see the Indian music scene in the next five years?

Lots of studio sessions, a few live/ virtual concerts, composing new music, exploring new business opportunities as an entrepreneur and founder of my startup ‘Throan Of Art’ and hopefully curating a very special project with 200 singer-songwriters that have been a dream for me and part of my vision board for myself. This year I have slated 10 of my own singles as a singer-songwriter releasing across 2022 and 25+ singles released of other talented Indie artists via my Label ‘Throan Of Art Music’. I just sang for Disney’s ENCANTO film which is recently released. Currently, I’m working on Netflix’s animated children’s series Centaurworld season 1 & 2, Apple TV’s upcoming web series Raphanis, wherein I am the singing voice of the character ‘Wembley’, singing on the iconic series Sesame Street and dubbing as the character voice of Gonger, Marvel Studios ‘HAWK EYE’ series, Brahmastra (coming soon), a Marathi film playback song in the movie Zombivali, an upcoming Telugu Jazz playback song, several Ad jingles for Nykaa, Hero, Facebook TVC’s.

The Indian music scene has already been going global and with so many cross-cultural influences seeping into global music; desi singers, songwriters, and musicians are all making a mark for themselves on an international level and in five years, we will have Indie Music ruling India, just like in the west. There are such great opportunities for Desi musicians to work, not only on film music across all the various language-based films in India across mainstream Bollywood and regional cinema but also on OTT projects and web series, Ads, Singles that are a huge trend among music lovers and Live concerts. Infact we have noticed many international musicians coming down to work in Bollywood as there is so much great work to be done; all thanks to our massive Indian Entertainment Industry that caters to roughly 1.39 Billion people!. Also a huge thanks to the digitization of music, social media and easy accessibility to Indie music distribution channels, DSPs and their platform of featured song and artist playlists, musicians and artists are in control of their future and this is helping push a huge array of talent in the global music scene, thus making it easier, faster and competitive for Indian Artists to elevate the Indian music scene to the world stage.