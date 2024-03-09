Home

Thor Actress Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Announce Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage: Report

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied have reportedly parted ways after 11 years of their marriage and are only focusing on co-parenting there two kids.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children. The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalised the divorce last month in France, where they live, People magazine reported, citing a representative for Portman.

A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to People, Portman, 42, filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, eight months ago.

Natalie and Benjamin to Focus on Bein ‘Best Co-Parents’

Natalie and Millepied have always focused on caring for their kids: son Aleph and daughter Amalia. “Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” a friend of the couple told People about Portman. “She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

The separation followed after media reports in May 2023 of an extramarital affair by Millepied, and it hasn’t been easy for Portman. “It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” said the insider. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

As per People, there have been signs that there were issues in the marriage, Portman hasn’t worn her wedding ring since last spring after reports of Millepied’s “short-lived” affair came to light but, the pair have been able to take time to privately work through issues and toward a “new normal.”

Portman and Millepied met on the set of 2010’s “Black Swan,” Darren Aronofsky’s ballet film. Millepied choreographed the film, for which Portman won the Oscar for Best Actress.

Portman’s most recent film was 2023’s “May December,” the Todd Haynes film that earned its stars critical praise. Millepied made his directorial debut with “Carmen,” starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, which opened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and debuted in cinemas last year.

(Inputs from agencies)

