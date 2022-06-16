Will Thor: Love And Thunder Become India’s Highest Grossing Hollywood Film?: Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated action-adventure saga from Marvel Studios in 2022. Chris Hemsworth starrer superhero flick about the strongest Avenger is expected to become the highest grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office in 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role is the top grossing Hollywood film in India so far as it has collected a whopping Rs 126.94 Crore. Natalie Portman who plays Thor’s love interest in the series has been showcased as the God of Thunder which has only added to the excitement of Marvel fans.Also Read - Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Starrer is a Visual Feast For Marvel Fans - WATCH

Box Office Pro reports indicate that Thor: Love And Thunder is likely to be a blockbuster. Thor played by Chris Hemsworth has immensely popularity among the Indian youth. Thor: Ragnarok, the prequel to the film was well received in India. Thor: Love And Thunder is expected to collect Rs 100 Crore at the Indian box office according to a Koi Moi report. Box Office Pro has also predicted that the film’s opening weekend collections is likely to be around $155 – $205 million and the lifetime collections would be around $350– $495 million. Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Check out the Indian box office predictions of Thor: Love and Thunder, as per Koimoi and Box Office Pro:

Indian Box Office – Rs 100 Crore

First week overall collections – $155 – $205 million

Worldwide lifetime collections – $350– $495 million

Thor: Love and Thunder is much likely to surpass the overall Indian box office collections of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, unless the Taika Waititi directorial turns out to be a bad film. The recent Friday release Jurrasic World Dominion was expected to surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the film slowed down in the first week itself. So, trade experts are betting on Thor: Love and Thunder. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Takes On Chris Hemsworth, JLo to Rank Sixth Among Top Celebrity Instagram Influencers!

The film also stars Chritian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Walkyrie, Russel Crowe as Zeus and Taika Waititi himself as Korg.



