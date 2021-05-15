Thor: Love and Thunder is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies and now Chris Hemsworth aka Thor took to social media sharing a hilarious poster for his upcoming movie. Also Read - Marvel Prepones Tom Hiddleston Starrer Loki's Release - Wednesdays Are The New Fridays

The ‘poster’ features Chris Hemsworth with the film’s director Taika Waitit staring at the camera in surprise. In the picture, Hemsworth is also wearing a baseball cap with the movie’s logo printed on it. Hemsworth also revealed that the album of the movie will be released soon. Sharing the picture, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder. Album drops soon…again… 💗⚡️ @taikawaititi @marvelstudios #thorloveandthunder.” Also Read - Randeep Hooda Speaks Up on Bollywood's Cold Reaction to Extraction: Maybe They Didn’t Like My Acting

Take a look at Chris Hemsworth’s post here:

Several fans took to the comment section of Hemsworth’s post showering love and expressing excitement for the movie. Some of the fans also asked Hemsworth where they can buy the same baseball cap with the movie’s logo from.

Earlier this year, Chris Hemsworth talked about his fitness schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic to prepare for the movie and said, ”This is probably the fittest and strongest I’ve been before all the Thors. Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts.”

Thor: Love and Thunder one of the biggest movies of Marvel and is scheduled for release in May 2022.

Are you excited for Thor: Love and Thunder?