Thor Love And Thunder Day 3 Box Office: Thor – The God of Thunder and his love interest Jane Foster make a thunderous comeback in this roller coaster action-packed joyride for all the Marvel and Avengers fan base. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer Thor: Love And Thunder had a humungous opening at the Indian box office and so far the collections seem promising. Thor: Love and Thunder picked up pace on Saturday despite a slight drop on Friday. Thor: Love and Thunder witnessed huge growth on Saturday which could be around 55-60% depending on the where the final numbers settle, according to a Box Office India report. Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Saturday business will go back up to the range of the first day which was Rs 18.50 crore nett, as per Box Office India estimates.Also Read - Will Thor: Love And Thunder Beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Become The Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie of India in 2022? Check Detailed Box Office Analysis

Thor: Love and Thunder to Gain Big on Eid

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s super directorial had also opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window, as per recent reports. Thor: Love and Thunder saw a declining trend in the Friday collections, however, now with Saturday at around day one numbers it is possible that Sunday would be the best day for the film, claimed Box Office India. Eid al-Adha on Sunday should make it a little better than the normal Sunday. It is expected that the likes of Nizam / Andhra should put up strong collections for the superhero actioner. Also Read - Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Starrer is a Visual Feast For Marvel Fans - WATCH

Thor: Love and Thunder Could Reach Rs 70 Crore Mark

Thor: Love and Thunder‘s collections could be around Rs 48 crore nett and it can get to around the Rs 70 crore nett mark if the film benefits from Eid and gets some good growth on Sunday, as per Box Office India estimates. Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be a box office success in India. Also Read - Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Family Picture With His Dad, Fans Call It 'Thor and Odin'

Check out the three day numbers of Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Box Office India:

Thursday – Rs 18.50 Crore

Friday – Rs 11.50 Crore

Saturday – Rs 17 Crore

Total – Rs 37 Crore

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Russel Crowe, Matt Damon and others in stellar roles.

For more updates on Thor: Love and Thunder box office collections, check out this space at India.com.