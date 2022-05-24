Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: The trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is a visual feast, with colourful and significantly bigger cinema scapes that do credit to the film’s comic book. It’s the ideal counterpoint to Christian Bale’s stiffly monochromatic Gorr The God Butcher, who acts as the film’s main antagonist. Thor embarks on a voyage unlike any other he’s ever undertaken: a quest for inner peace. However, Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who desires the destruction of the gods, interrupts his retirement.Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home on Its Way to Proud Rs 200 Crore in India, Check Detailed Box Office Report

Watch Thor: Love And Thunder’s Trailer Here:

Also Read - Good News For The Tom Holland Fans as Spider-Man Producer Hints at New Trilogy With Actor

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor and finds new meaning in his life. The trailer starts with Korg, a fan favourite character, telling stories of Thor’s escapades. Thor and Jane’s comic dialogues, some extravagant fantasy world-building, and Bale’s dramatic acting are all teased in the trailer. Also Read - Spiderman No Way Home Starring Tom Holland To Release In India A Day Before US | Details Inside

Thor enlists the support of King Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, much to Thor’s surprise, wields his mystical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. They embark on a perilous cosmic journey together to unravel the secret surrounding the God Butcher’s revenge and prevent him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder, produced by Marvel Studios, will be released in Indian theatres on July 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.