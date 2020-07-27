Kriti Sanon has turned a year old on Monday, July 27. It’s an unlucky year for her as she lost her close friend Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Kriti’s last Instagram post was on Sushant where she penned a heart-breaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. She wrote, “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again… In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!” Also Read - Suicide or Murder Movie Director Says His Film is Not Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Tragic Death

On her special day, to lift up her and her fans' mood, we remember the time when Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of Kriti Sanon's birthday. It was in 2016 when both the actors flew to Mauritius for filming the last schedule of the movie Raabta. The birthday girl took to social media to share with fans a rather cute selfie with SSR. "All set for the last schedule of #Raabta ! And the excitement shows as we wait to board the flight to Mauritius.. @sushantsinghrajput #lastsched #outdoor", she had captioned.

Raabta was directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. It released on February 10, 2017. The picture below will make you want to turn back the time.

Have a look:

We miss their chemistry, we miss him. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput!