New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their separation on social media just days before their fourth wedding anniversary, leaving their fans and well-wishers shocked and heartbroken.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans started flooding throwback pictures and videos of the couple from their blissful days together on social media. In one of her old interviews, Samantha is seen praising her husband which is now going viral on the internet.

During the promotions of the hit-film “Mahanati”, a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, the 34-year-old actor went on to state how she almost became like Savitri.

She had said, “I would have also gone through the same experience faced by Savitri. But, I realised it and came out of it. I knew that our relationship wouldn’t end well. I consider myself to be fortunate that I have got a husband like Naga Chaitanya.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya Separation

The couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017 in a lavish wedding ceremony. They recently announced their divorce on social media leaving their fans broken-hearted.

Taking to their Instagram handles, both of them released a statement that read, ‘To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Before the announcement was made by the actors, speculations began doing the rounds after Samantha dropped her surname from all her social media handles. Meanwhile she also refused to talk about the same in various interviews.

Samantha will next be seen in Shakuntalam, whereas Naga Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.