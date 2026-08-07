Thudakkam Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya impresses in debut, fans praise the legend too -Check reactions

Thudakkam Twitter review: Netizens have highlighted Vismaya Mohanlal’s performance, with some praising her screen presence and dubbing. Ashish Joe Antony has also received strong reactions. Check reactions.

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Thudakkam (PC-Instagram)

Jude Anthany Joseph’s Thudakkam has opened in theatres with considerable interest, especially because it marks Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya’s acting debut. Early reactions on X (Twitter) suggest that the young actor has made a promising first impression, while the film’s action sequences, background score and performances have also found appreciation. Several viewers have highlighted Vismaya’s performance, with some praising her screen presence and dubbing. Ashish Joe Antony has also received strong reactions, with viewers calling his performance intense and menacing.

The film’s technical aspects have emerged as another highlight. Jakes Bejoy’s background score has been repeatedly mentioned for adding impact to the action and emotional moments. The director has also been praised for building the mystery and suspense, particularly in the first half. One viewer described the first half as a slow-starting but engaging mystery thriller, while another felt the film gets better as it progresses and delivers a satisfying second half.

The reactions also point to Mohanlal’s cameo as a special moment for fans, with his appearance winning appreciation on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Vismaya and Ashish did well” — One viewer praised both debut performers and said Jakes Bejoy’s BGM elevated the film’s impact.

“Enjoyed watching #Thudakkam!! The film improves steadily and finishes well. The emotional scenes land, the mass moments are satisfying, and Jakes Bejoy’s BGM gives every important scene more impact. Vismaya and Aashish did well, and #Mohanlal’s cameo was a nice touch!”, another viewer called the film a neat attempt and praised Vismaya’s debut performance.

“Thudakkam – A Satisfying Debut Film #VismayaMohanlal & Aashish shine in their debut performances. Jude’s execution works well and Jakes Bejoy’s BGM enhances the impact. The action portions in the second half stand tall”, wrote a user.

Here are a few more tweets on Thudakkam:

Enjoyed watching #Thudakkam!! The film improves steadily and finishes well. The emotional scenes land, the mass moments are satisfying, and Jakes Bejoy’s BGM gives every important scene more impact. Vismaya and Aashish did well, and #Mohanlal‘s cameo was a nice touch!❤️ pic.twitter.com/10PCwPOzcO — Adarsh (@adarshoff_) August 7, 2026

#Thudakkam – A Satisfying Debut Film#VismayaMohanlal & Aashish shine in their debut performances.Jude’s execution works well and Jakes Bejoy’s BGM enhances the impactThe action portions in the second half stand tall pic.twitter.com/6SBCik58xu — Ambadyyy (@ambady___) August 7, 2026