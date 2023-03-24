Home

Entertainment

Thunivu Actor Ajith Kumar’s Father P Subramaniam Mani Dies at 84, Last Rites Held at Chennai

Thunivu Actor Ajith Kumar’s Father P Subramaniam Mani Dies at 84, Last Rites Held at Chennai

Thunivu actor Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani passed away at 84. His last rites were held at Chennai.

Thunivu Actor Ajith Kumar's Father P Subramaniam Mani Dies at 84, Last Rites Held at Chennai

Ajith Kumar’s Father P Subramaniam Mani Dies: Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam passed away at the age of 84 at his residence. The actor’s father died in his sleep at his residence. The family confirmed about the same in an official statement and requested privacy from fans and media in their moment of grief. P Subramaniam died due to age-related health issues he was going through since a long time. His last rites were held at Chennai’s Besant Naga Crematorium, as reported by Economic Times. The police have been deployed at his home for additional support and security. Fans have been sending their heartfelt condolences to the Thunivu actor.

CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM AJITH KUMAR’S FAMILY:

You may like to read

AJITH KUMAR’S FAMILY GRIEVES HIS FATHER’S DEATH

The official statement posted by Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar read “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner. His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible. Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Anil Kumar.”

P Subramaniam hailed from the district of Palakkad in Kerala. He married Mohini and they had three sons, Ajith, Anup, and Anil. Anup is an investment banker, while Anil is an IITian and an entrepreneur.

For more updates on Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam’s death, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.