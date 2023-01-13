Home

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2 Detailed Report: Thala Ajith's film collected more than Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu on the first day. On the second day, the collections of both films dropped. Check the latest figures and early estimates here.

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Thala Ajith‘s Thunivu ruled Tamil Nadu on its opening day by a margin against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The two films hit the screens on Wednesday and once again established the power of the megastars in the state. On their second day, the collections visibly dropped for both films. However, that appeared majorly because of the weekdays, and now with the first weekend already here, both Varisu and Thunivu will see a rise in numbers.

As per a report in Box Office India, Thunivu collected Rs 22 crore on its first day at the ticket window. The number dropped to Rs 15 crore (early estimates) on day 2, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. While the H Vinoth directorial remained ahead of Varisu in TN, the latter collected more in all other states except AP/ TN where it didn’t see a release.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAKUP OF THUNIVU:

Wednesday: Rs 22 crore Thursday: Rs 15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 37 crore (early estimates)

Even though the shared release impacted the Box Office collections in the home state and meant eating into each other’s business, the combined first-day total was Rs 28 crore which is the highest ever in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I took a thunderous start at the Box Office in the state and collected Rs 19 crore nett there.

This Box Office battle is only going to give more numbers from here. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Thunivu!