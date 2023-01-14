Home

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore in Tamil Nadu Alone, Check Detailed Report

Thunivu Box Office collection detailed report Day 3: Ajith Kumar's film grosses stupendously at the Tamil Nadu Box Office, collects Rs 50 crore alone. Check the figures here.

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 3: Tamil film Thunivu is going extremely strong at the Box Office during the Pongal weekend. The Ajith Kumar starrer has grossed a whopping Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu Box Office in just three days while Saturday and Sunday are expected to contribute to the film’s earnings in a grand fashion considering it’s a weekend and national holiday. Thunivu, directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor, is reportedly running housefull in theatres across Tamil Nadu and other states. The film’s grand performance at the ticket window comes as yet another success for the South Indian film industry which has been ruling the box office.

After Thunivu took a bumper opening at the box office on day 1, the heist thriller dropped on days 2 and 3. It is expected that the film will bounce back due to the Pongal holiday. Also, there’s tough competition at the box office as Thalapthy Vijay’s Varisu also released on the same day and it too had a bumper opening.

In Tamil Nadu, Thunivu has garnered Rs 50.97 crore in just 3 days. It started with Rs 24.59 crore on day 1, Rs 14.32 crore on day 2, Rs 12.06 crore on day 3.