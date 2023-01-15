Top Recommended Stories
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar’s Heist-Dama Enters Rs 100 cr Club
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: The heist-drama earned Rs 64.09 crore in Tamil Nadu, beating Vijay’s Varisu with Rs 42.53 crore.
Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has grown big in terms of earnings at the box office – all thanks to the weekend and Pongal festival. Released on January 11 with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Thunivu has entered Rs 100 crore club! Yes, you read that right. On day 4, the heist-drama earned Rs 64.09 crore in Tamil Nadu, beating Vijay’s Varisu with Rs 42.53 crore. Thunivu has earned Rs 100 crore so far worldwide, said Monabalan Vijayabalan. He drew comparisons between KGF 2 and Beast, which clashed last year and the Vijay-starrer fell blank in front of the high-octane Yash-starrer.
Thunivu’s Tamil Nadu Collection:
The domestic and overseas collections of Ajith Kumar’s film have been average since day 1, however, after Pongal, the traction increased and it continues to grab support from fans.
Thunivu is an action-packed film where Ajith Kumar plays a dacoit who robs a bank at gunpoint. Ajith brings the audience under his control with his very first scene. The body language, dialogues and stylish dance of the actor are all flamboyant and poignant.
