Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 5: Thala Ajith’s Biggie Runs Past Rs 150 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 5 Detailed Report: Thala Ajith's film is already running wild in Tamil Nadu. Check out the film's worldwide collection report here.

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 5: Thala Ajith’s Thunivu has set the internet on fire at the Box Office worldwide. The Tamil language film has surged past the benchmark of Rs 100 crore within five days. Thunivu made a century at the worldwide Box Office in three days, and it took the film five days to cross the benchmark.

#Thunivu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

Thala Ajith’s film is doing wonders everywhere. Its performance in Tamil Nadu is especially remarkable. The film opened at Rs 24.59 crore on Wednesday and enjoyed an extended five-day weekend. Thunivu collected Rs 79.94 crore after its first Sunday.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THUNIVU IN TAMIL NADU:

Wednesday: Rs 24.59 crore Thursday: Rs 14.32 crore Friday: Rs 12.06 crore Saturday: Rs 13.12 crore Sunday: Rs 15.85 crore

Total: Rs 79.94 crore

#Thunivu TN Box Office CROSSES ₹75 cr milestone mark. Day 1 – ₹ 24.59 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 14.32 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 12.06 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 13.12 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 15.85 cr

Total – ₹ 79.94 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023

Apart from its winning performance in Tamil Nadu, Thunivu has collected tremendously from its collection in the AP/TS market. The film faced a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the Box Office. Both the films have now entered the Rs 100 crore club in India after the first extended weekend.

#Varisu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

The collections will now see a dip from Monday, which is expected. It will be interesting to see if Thunivu leaves behind Ajith’s previous hit film – Valimai – in the longer run. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Thunivu!