Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 9 Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup: Thala Ajith's film reaches Rs 100 crore on the 10th day. A huge weekend ahead!

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 9: Thala Ajith‘s Thunivu is enjoying a fabulous run at the Indian Box Office. The film has registered a good first week and is now set to enter the second weekend on a high note. The H Vinoth directorial collected Rs 2.75 crore on its 9th day, taking the total to Rs 94.15 crore, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

Thunivu has crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in India on its 10th day as we write this article. The action entertainer is facing tough competition from Varisu. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has made a century at the domestic Box Office. Thunivu is just a little behind Varisu in terms of domestic numbers.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THUNIVU AFTER 9 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 24.4 crore Thursday: Rs 11.8 crore Friday: Rs 8.3 crore Saturday: Rs 11 crore Sunday: Rs 11.9 crore Monday: Rs 10.8 crore Tuesday: Rs 9.55 crore Wednesday: Rs 3.6 crore Thursday: Rs 2.75 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 94.15 crore

The second weekend is expected to add tremendous business to both Thunivu and Varisu. Both films are running wild at the Box Office in South India. They are also facing a clash with two more festive releases – Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy which are storming the Box Office in the AP/TS regions.

It will be interesting to see how the film fares in the next two days from here. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Thunivu!