Salman Khan Drops Rare Throwback PHOTO With Sister Arpita On Her Birthday

The throwback picture shows little Arpita Khan chewing her big brother Salman Khan's little finger while she stares at his face in the most adorable way.

Salman Khan's throwback pic with sister. (Image Credits: Instagram)

One of the most prominent stars in Bollywood, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from having a tremendous career, he is also a doting elder brother to four siblings – Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, and Arpita Khan. Recently, the Dabangg actor treated the fans with an adorable throwback picture with his little sister, Arpita Khan. Wishing his kid sister on her 34th birthday, he took to his official Instagram handle and penned a special post. He captioned it, ” “Happy birthday Arpita (heart and hug emojis) @arpitakhansharma.”

The childhood picture of the two features the Tiger 3 star in a signature vintage look posing in a black leather jacket with block prints, along with a white t-shirt and blue denim trousers. Meanwhile, little Arpita Khan was seen in a cute white frock and cropped hair. She was seen chewing her big brother’s little finger while she stared at his face in the most adorable way.

Netizens react to Salman Khan’s post

Several netizens reacted to Salman Khan’s post with adorable messages. Actress Ronit Roy commented, “Awwwwww. That’s so cute. Happy birthday Arpita.” Salman’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagayashree penned in the comment section, “Awwww…Happy birthday @arpitakhansharma” Additionally, numerous fans of Salman Khan flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for his sister Arpita Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Salman Khan’s professional commitments

On the work front, Salman Khan will next grace the silver screens with the highly awaited spy thriller, Tiger 3. The third installment of this popular franchise is being made under the direction of Manish Sharma. The actor will once again reprise his role of the highly skilled RAW agent, who goes by the name of Tiger. The project will also see Katrina Kaif essaying the character of Zoya yet again in Tiger 3. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens by November this year.

Following this, Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the ambitious multi-starrer Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth Anand will be directing the drama. Both Tiger 3 and Tiger vs Pathaan will be a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

Salman Khan also has untitled ventures with directors Sooraj Barjatya and Vishnu Vardhan in his kitty.

