Tiger 3 Advance Booking Day 1 Update: Salman Khan Sells 2.28 Lakh Tickets, Can he Score a Rs 100 Crore Opening? Check Detailed Report

Salman Khan is five days away from bringing his grand film - Tiger 3 - on Diwali this year and the audience has started showing the love with advance bookings.

Tigr 3 Advance Booking Report After Day 2

Tiger 3 advance booking latest update: Salman Khan will be here with all guns blazing (literally) as he takes over the screens this Diwali with ‘Tiger 3‘. The superstar will be taking YRF’s spy universe ahead with yet another expected blockbuster in the row. As per the latest advance booking reports, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has sold over 2 lakh tickets in two days and has already emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing earner of the year.

Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, is making just the right kind of noise with its grand show for Diwali. The fifth film from the Spy universe has grossed around Rs 6.48 crore in two days and it’s a fantastic sign for the growth of the film towards the weekend. Tiger 3 is hitting the screens on Sunday, November 12 – achieving a rare feat by releasing on a Sunday. While that could provide a dent in its opening day business because of the festivities on the main Diwali day, it will add momentum to its real growing business from Monday onwards.

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Update India After 2 Days (Monday):

The film has gained maximum from the Hindi market where it has so far grossed Rs 6.03 crore from the 2D format alone and a total of Rs 6.43 crore total from all the Hindi markets. The advance ticket business is expected to grow as the weekend nears and the Diwali day will see a lot of spot bookings, making it one of the biggest festive releases of the year, and also one of the biggest Hindi openers of the year.

It will be interesting to see how soon Tiger 3 surpasses Pathaan and Gadar 2 in terms of its opening day business and then will come the ultimate target – Jawan. The SRK starrer which was released in September this year, cumulated a total of Rs 32.47 crore from its advance booking alone and Tiger 3 has got a long road ahead of it to match that figure. However, Tiger 3 is likely to reach this number by the end of Saturday. If that happens, it is going to be a sure shot Rs 100 crore opening day for the film worldwide. And we are rooting for the same!

What are your expectations from the first-day business of Tiger 3 in India and worldwide? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

