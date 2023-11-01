Home

Entertainment

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Actioner Gets Morning Shows Ahead of Its Release

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Actioner Gets Morning Shows Ahead of Its Release

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's espionage actioner has got additional morning shows due to the hype among movie goers.

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Spy Actioner Gets Morning Shows Ahead of Its Release

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s spy action-thriller Tiger 3 is inching closer to its release date. Fans are excited about the same and keep on expressing their craze on social media for the Diwali 2023 release. While so far, most A-listers have released their movies on Friday, Thursday or Wednesday during festive holidays, Tiger 3 releases on a Sunday. Since, Diwali is the most-awaited festival among the masses with celebrations and worshipping across the nation, trade experts are optimistic about the Salman-Katrina starrer. Due to the huge buzz around the latest installment in YRF spy universe, the makers have officially announced about the extra early morning shows for their action-saga.

Trending Now

TIGER 3 NEW SHOW TIMIGS CONFIRMED BY YRF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

You may like to read

TIGER 3 GETS 7 AM SHOWS DUE TO HIGH DEMAND AMONG MOVIE GOERS

Yash Raj Films took to their social media handles and captioned their post as, “Get ready to book your 1st day 1st show tickets of #Tiger3 from 7 AM in India 🔥🔥🔥Advance Bookings open on Sunday, 5th Nov across India🔥Tiger 3 is the next chapter of the interconnected #YRFSpyUniverse which unleashes in cinemas worldwide on Sun 12 Nov, 2023 [#Diwali2023] in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Playing in multiple premium formats like #IMAX, #4DX, #DBOX, #ICE, #PXL & #4DEmotion. @beingsalmankhan | @katrinakaif | @therealemraan | #ManeeshSharma | @tiger3thefilm_ | #YRF50 | @imax | @cgv_korea | @dboxtech | @pvrcinemas_official | @cgrcinemas | @4d_emotion.” Movie critic and business analyst taran Adarsh also tweeted, “#BreakingNews… SALMAN KHAN: ‘TIGER 3’ SHOWS FROM 7 AM… #YRF has decided to screen #Tiger3 from *7 am* on Sunday, 12 Nov 2023 owing to unprecedented demand… Advance booking opens on Sunday, 5 Nov 2023. #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #EmraanHashmi #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra #YRF #Diwali #YRFSpyUniverse.”

TRADE EXPERTS PREDICT BIG NUMBERS FOR SALMAN KHAN-KATRINA KAIF’S TIGER 3

Speaking about the optimism among exhibitors, distributors and trade analysts, Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala said, “Expectations are high because ‘Tiger 3’ is releasing on Diwali, a holiday, and being part of the YRF Spy franchise, it has its own attraction to it. The trailer was well-received, so with it being a holiday release, it should perform well. The Tiger franchise has previously done well for Salman Khan, so there are strong expectations. I mean, relatively speaking, it’s a big release. Hopefully, it should do better than ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. If the content is similar to what we have seen in the past, it should perform well.” He further added, “Obviously, films like ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ have performed exceptionally well. Therefore, we can’t simply assume that ‘Tiger’ will also perform exceptionally. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan has a strong presence in the overseas market, so we have to observe how Salman Khan’s film will fare internationally. We anticipate it to earn over Rs 50 crore net in India, which has become a standard benchmark for big releases. In the northern regions, it’s expected to reach Rs 75 to 90 crore in the overseas market, contributing to its worldwide total.”

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, while Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.