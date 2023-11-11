Home

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan’s Spy-Thriller Largest Diwali Opener? Check Collection Reports And Analysis

Tiger 3 Advance Booking: With two figures in advance sales, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is likely to be the largest Diwali premiere in Indian history.

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Collection: The buzz around the Salman Khan–Katrina Kaif movie Tiger 3 is at an all-time high. The spy thriller is scheduled to premiere on huge screens on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Fans have flocked to theatres ahead of time to reserve their tickets. According to figures given on Friday by Sacnilk.com, the movie has made Rs 12.43 crore from bookings ahead of its premiere. Currently going in double digits, the Emran Hashmi film has a good chance of becoming India’s largest Diwali opener.

The film will be available for distribution in 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX, among other formats. The audience’s reaction has been astounding, suggesting a high attendance on opening day. Trade expert Taran Adarsh said, “#Xclusiv… #Tiger3 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 tickets sold…⭐️ #PVRInox: 1.61 lacs ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 38,000⭐️ Total: 1.99 lacs tickets sold (sic).”

Tiger 3 Collection Reports:

Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Advance Collection Reports

As the Diwali celebrations commence, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film will come into its own on days two and three. Day 2 and Day 3 will be crucial in trying to break Jawan‘s existing record for the longest-running Hindi film lifespan.

Tiger 3 is already lagging Pathaan in terms of first-day advance bookings. On Day 1, Pathaan had made Rs 32.43 crore from advance bookings, whereas Tiger 3 had only made Rs 12.30 crore from the sale of more than 4.65 lakh tickets.

Tiger 3 Diwali Collection Reports

Sacnilk.com reports that around 4,62,327 tickets have been sold on the first day of Tiger 3‘s release. Tiger 3 is being released on Laxmi Puja, a significant Hindu holiday. Many people might not have time to visit the movie theatres to see the film since they will be too busy doing puja and other religious rites in the morning and evening. This can negatively affect how well the movie does at the box office.

14,158 tickets were sold for the Telugu 2D version.

4,35,913 tickets were sold for the Hindi 2D version of the first-day performances.

In addition, around 1957 people bought tickets for the Tamil version.

8203 IMAX edition tickets have already been allocated for the first day of sales.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, comes after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan as the fifth movie in the YRF Spy Universe. Avinash Singh Rathore (also known as Tiger) is accused of betraying his family after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. He embarks on a potentially fatal mission to defend his name and that of his family. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan will make brief appearances. The creators of Tiger 3 hope that their movie will be no different from the many successful ones that 2023 has produced.

