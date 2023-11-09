Home

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Update Day 5: Salman Khan to Get Rs 100 Crore Opening Worldwide, Huge Monday on Cards – Check Full Analysis

Tiger 3 advance booking latest report after 5 days at the Box Office: Salman Khan starrer has earned around 10 crore from the pre-sales business. Here's the detailed report.

TIger 3 booking update: Tiger 3 is gearing up for its grand Diwali release and showing good momentum in its advance booking at the Box Office. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has sold over 3.6 lakh tickets, collecting a gross of almost Rs 10 crore. The film is releasing on the big Diwali day and that has got the fans excited despite the prediction of a low turnout due to festivities and family gatherings.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial is looking at a big Sunday, a rare opening for any film in the country. However, the Monday collection is going to be huge than ever. Tiger 3, with all its festive opening, is likely to reach Rs 100 crore at the Box Office worldwide. While the ticket sales look slower right now, the momentum will grow from Friday evening and Sunday will see a decent turnout, at least in the day shows – before the traditional ceremonies begin for Diwali.

Pathaan, which was released earlier this year, collected a gross of a staggering Rs 32.43 crore from its pre-sales business. It looks difficult for Tiger 3 to reach there currently but Saturday will show a clear picture. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead villain, is targeting Gadar 2, Jawan and Pathaan with advance sales. It will be interesting to see if it successfully goes past it or not.

Tiger 3 is the fifth film in YRF’s spy universe. Apart from Salman leading from the front, it also stars Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic character ‘Pathaan’ and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from ‘War’. An interesting observation that fans have bene making on social media is that Emraan’s character Aatish Rahmani is actually the father of Tiger Shroff’s character Khalid Rahmani from War. So much is happening in the universe and so much is connected. Tiger 3 is going to be a big Diwali entertainer. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

