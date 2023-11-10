Home

Tiger 3 Advance Bookings For Day 1 Crosses Rs 12 Crore in India But Salman Khan Can’t Beat Pathaan – Check Full Analysis

Tiger 3 is hitting the screens as the big Diwali release on Sunday. The film has already grossed over Rs 12 crore with its advance bookings but can it match Pathaan's Rs 32 crore gross?

Tiger 3 advance booking update (2 days to go)

Tiger 3 advance booking update: With 2 days left for release, Tiger 3 is roaring at the Box Office with its advance bookings in India. The Salman Khan starrer is the big Diwali release this year and that’s the reason why its opening day business hasn’t touched the expected momentum yet. Due to the major festivities on Diwali day when people usually like to stay at home with family, conducting Puja, the ticket sales for Sunday haven’t recorded a massive achievement yet. After five days, the film has sold around 4.6 lakh tickets, grossing over Rs 12 crore with pre-sales business.

Can Tiger 3 cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day?

Will Tiger 3 beatg Pathaan in terms of advance booking collection?

Can Tiger 3 beat Pathaan with advance bookings for opening day?

This is way behind what Pathaan collected in its advance bookings. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected over Rs 32 crore for day 1 in India by selling over 10 lakh tickets. Even if we consider a sudden jump in sales on Friday evening and Saturday, the pre-sales business will stretch it to reach Rs 20 crore by the end of Saturday. This is not enough to surpass or even near Pathaan‘s advance booking record.

Rs 100 crore for Tiger 3 at worldwide Box Office?

The Maneesh Sharma directorial can still manage to have a Rs 100 crore opening worldwide. The makers will be having special premieres for the film on Saturday and the collections from the same will be added to its opening day business, helping it to reach the benchmark for day 1. Meanwhile, even though Tiger 3 will miss having a rocking Sunday, Monday is going to be huge for the film at the Indian Box Office.

The film which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, is expected to see a staggering turnout in theatres on Monday when the Diwali festivities are over and people are in the mood to relax with the family. What are your expectations with Tiger 3‘s opening day business in India?

