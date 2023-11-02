Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction: Salman Khan to Bring a Rs 100 Crore Opening Worldwide, to Surpass Pathaan, Jawan? – Check Analaysis

Tiger 3 is going the Box Office on fire left, right and centre and the predictions have already started emerging for its opening day. Here's how it is set to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on the day 1 itself.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1 prediction

Tiger 3 box office prediction: Tiger 3 is gearing up for its grand release on November 12 this month. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is a big Diwali release this year and the buzz is already high. This is for that rare time in the industry that a film is hitting the screens on a Sunday and that will eventually lead to unexpected Box Office numbers.

Tiger 3, like the other films in YRF’s spy universe, is set to have a double-digit opening in India and a terrific collection worldwide. The film, directed by Fan fame Maneesh Sharma, is expected to rake in a Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office on its opening day. While any film gets the maximum business from Saturday during a weekend, in this case, the makers will be organising special premiere shows and the earnings of these shows will be added to the first-day collection. As per a report published in Koimoi, Tiger 3 is going to have many special shows a day prior in North America and usually, the business of these shows gets counted as the opening day business.

At the domestic Box Office, Tiger 3 is expected to rake in around Rs 70 crore nett and the rest of the Rs 30-35 crore will come from overseas where the booking trends will further give a clear picture. Considering the festive advantage at the ticket window, it will be very unlikely for the film to not surpass the Rs 100 crore benchmark on day 1. If that happens, Tiger 3 will be the 10th Indian film to have grossed Rs 100 crore on the opening day. Jawan and Pathaan did the same earlier this year.

Tiger 3, also starring Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, is set in the world following all the spy movies so far. It will also have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic role ‘Pathaan‘. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

