Home

Entertainment

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Fails to Beat War, Pathaan But Surpasses Baahubali 2, Bharat And Happy New Year – Check Detailed Report

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Fails to Beat War, Pathaan But Surpasses Baahubali 2, Bharat And Happy New Year – Check Detailed Report

Tiger 3 box office collection opening day detailed report: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer goes bigger than expected, creates new records for the superstar.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Fails to Beat War, Pathaan

Tiger 3 opening day box office update: Tiger 3 made Diwali happier than ever for the fans of Salman Khan who thronged in huge numbers and celebrated the actor’s arrival on the big screens. The impact was so large that it translated well at the Box Office and created new records for the Tiger franchise and the superstar. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has emerged as the third-biggest film from YRF’s spy universe and the biggest opener ever for Salman at the Indian Box Office.

Trending Now

Highlights Tiger 3 box office collection opening day records in India

Check how much did Salman Khan's Tiger 3 collect in India today

Salman Khan creates new records with the box office collection day 1 of Tiger 3

While Thugs of Hindostan remains the biggest Box Office opener for Katrina Kaif, who also starred in Tiger 3, things have changed drastically for Salman. Bharat, released in 2019, was the biggest first-day grosser for the actor so far after opening at Rs 42.3 crore but Tiger 3 beats it with a clear margin and collects between Rs 44-45 crore nett in India. It also surpasses the opening day nett business of Happy New Year (2014), Baahubali 2 Hindi (2017) and Salman’s own Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2017).

You may like to read

Check The Top 10 Biggest Hindi Box Office Openers in India:

Jawan (2023): Rs 65.5 crore Pathaan (2023): Rs 55 crore KGF 2 (Hindi-2022): Rs 53.95 crore War (2019): Rs 51.6 crore Thugs of Hindostan (2018): Rs 50.75 crore Tiger 3 (2023): Rs 44-45 crore Happy New Year (2014): Rs 42.62 crore Bharat (2019): Rs 42.3 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi-2017): Rs 41 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Rs 40.35 crore

Tiger 3 is the sixth-biggest Hindi opener in India and the fifth-biggest Bollywood opener at the domestic Box Office. Pathaan and War, which also belong to YRF’s spy universe, recorded a bigger opening than the latest Salman starrer.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Monday to be Bigger Than Sunday

Tiger 3 collected more than expected on its opening day, a Sunday and the main Diwali day. All credit goes to the fans who left no stone unturned in cheering for their favourite star on the first day itself. The Monday collection, however, is expected to be bigger than Sunday. After the Diwali festivities, the families are likely to show a bigger turnout in theatres, making Tiger 3 record probably the biggest Monday for any Bollywood film ever.

Let’s see how the film goes up and up from here considering it’s a long Diwali holiday and Salman’s movies often operate review-proof. What are your expectations from its Monday collection at the Box office? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.